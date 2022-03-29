Houston police release body cam video of officers killing suspect who shot at them

article

The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this month.



Police said the shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Lazy Hollow Drive on March 2, around 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in West Houston, authorities investigating



Authorities said they were conducting surveillance on Alberto Riascos, who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was a suspect in a homicide.



During the surveillance, authorities saw Riascos leave an apartment and go to a nearby business.

As Riascos walked back to the apartment complex, officers approached him and attempted to take him into custody.



However, police said Riascos had a weapon and fired at a Houston Police Department Sergeant.

Advertisement

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY



As a result, the sergeant fired his weapon striking Riascos, police said.



Authorities said medical aid was given to Riascos before EMS arrived. However, Riascos was pronounced dead at the scene.



No officers were injured in the shooting.