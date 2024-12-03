A Houston police officer and a METRO bus driver were taken to the hospital after a crash on Tuesday morning, officials say.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. near Louisiana Street and Congress Street.

Police say a patrol vehicle was traveling westbound on Congress and a bus was traveling northbound on Louisiana when the crash occurred.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A crash involving a Houston police vehicle and a METRO bus.

According to HPD, the officer's injuries are believed to be minor. The extent of the bus driver's injuries is not known at this time.

Police say they will review video to determine who was at fault in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.