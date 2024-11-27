Houston Police Department officer arrested for family violence

The Houston Police Department is reporting that an officer has been arrested for a charge of family violence.

Details are limited, but Houston police said Officer Dra'Vaughn Smith Banks, who is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, was arrested on Monday. Banks was sworn in as an officer in July 2019.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

According to a statement on social media, Banks has been relieved of duty pending an investigation by the Houston Police Department's Internal Affairs Division.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.