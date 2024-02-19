The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man with dementia.

Authorities are searching for 72-year-old Luis Quinones-Guevara.

SUGGESTED: 'Terrifying, it really was': Man violently attacked by person of interest in Audrii Cunningham case

Quinones-Guevara is described as a White/Hispanic male, 5’10" tall, 158 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

72-year-old Luis Quinones-Guevara

Authorities said Quinones-Guevara was last seen in the 5500 block of Dashwood Drive in Houston on Saturday night around 7 p.m.

Quinones-Guevara was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, and red shoes.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said Quinones-Guevara primarily speaks Spanish.

If you have any information on where Quinones-Guevara is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person’s Unit at (713) 884-3131.