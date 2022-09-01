Houston police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.

The man then reportedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employees while demanding money from the cash register. Police say the employees complied and opened the cash register before he fled in an unknown direction.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The suspect is also believed to be responsible for the following aggravated robberies:

Aug. 31 at 6:16 pm at a cell phone store at 6440 W. 43RD. Houston PD #1173264 -22

Aug. 31 at 6:38 pm at a fast-food restaurant at 5242 Hollister. Houston PD #1173370 -22

Aug. 31 at 6:54 pm at a food truck at 6625 Pinemont. Houston PD #1173452 -22

Officials identified the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 25 to 35-years-old, about 5'8 to 5'10, weighing about 170 to 185 pounds with a goatee, black hair, black shirt and pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information on his identity, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or go online. Any information leading to his arrest or charges filed may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.