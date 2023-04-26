article

An investigation is underway after a man who was reported missing was found dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Houston.

Officials said they responded to the 9400 block of Concourse Drive Tuesday night in reference to a man dead inside a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot.

Authorities stated the 57-year-old man, who had been reported missing by his family on Sunday, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the man’s cause of death is being conducted.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.