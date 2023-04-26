Expand / Collapse search
Man killed, possible suspect located in Harris County shooting

Harris County
Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook page)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A possible suspect has been located in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Harris County. 

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road. 

Officials said a police perimeter has been set up for the suspect. 

No other details have been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 