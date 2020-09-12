Houston Police investigate after homeless man in wheelchair was shot and killed

Houston Police is investigating after a shooting took place on Saturday, Sept. 12 around 2 a.m.

Police believe a man in a wheelchair was shot after an altercation at Crosstimbers and North Freeway Feeder.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police say that an altercation broke out between two groups of people at the gas station and shots rang out.

It is unknown at this time if the victim caught in the crossfire or the target of the shooting.