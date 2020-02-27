Houston police have located 94-year-old man who disappeared Wednesday

Houston police have located a 94-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

According to police, Richard Terrell Jennings was located Thursday and taken in for evaluation.

Police say Jennings was reported missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Jennings had last spoke to a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue.

He was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with TX plates 2DDPH.

MORE: Follow the latest local news