Houston officers find stolen SUV linked to homicide, take 3 into custody: HPD

Houston police say a stolen SUV linked to a homicide in Montgomery County was recovered early Monday morning, and three people were taken into custody.

Around 2 a.m., officers near E Little York and Airline Drive came across the gold Chevy SUV.

According to police, when officers ran the license plate, it came back as being stolen by two homicide suspects in Montgomery County.

Officers conducted a stop on the vehicle. Authorities say a driver and two passengers were inside.

According to police, one of the passengers tried to destroy narcotics while officers were taking him into custody, and he was stunned by a taser.

All three occupants were taken into custody. Police say it’s unclear if they were involved in the homicide, but they will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

One passenger will also be charged with possession of narcotics, authorities say.

The investigation into the incident continues.