Houston Police Department officer arrested for DWI after crashing into METRO bus, officials say

By
Published  July 10, 2025 4:42pm CDT
Houston
    • A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI, officials said. 
    • Sean Ratcliff was charged with DWI first offender with a blood alcohol content over 0.15 after a Houston METRO bus reported being rear-ended by a vehicle on July 8. 
    • Houston police did not provide any information on how long Ratcliff has been with the department, other than to state he is a Houston Police Department officer. 

HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI, officials said. 

What we know:

Sean Ratcliff was charged with DWI first offender with a blood alcohol content over 0.15. 

According to Houston METRO, a Houston METRO bus operator reported being rear-ended while servicing a stop on Crosstimbers at I-45 on July 8 just after 2:45 p.m. 

A second vehicle involved sustained moderate damage with all airbags deployed. 

As a result of the crash, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An additional seven passengers reported non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle, Sean Ratcliff, was arrested while a possible DWI was under investigation. 

Ratcliff has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. 

What we don't know:

Houston police did not provide any information on how long Ratcliff has been with the department, other than to state he is a Houston Police Department officer. 

Dig deeper:

Court records indicated that Ratliff was charged with DWI back on May 1, 2023, but that charge was dismissed after completing a pre-trial diversion program. 

The Source: Information from Houston METRO as well as court records. 

