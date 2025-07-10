Houston Police Department officer arrested for DWI after crashing into METRO bus, officials say
HOUSTON - A Houston Police Department officer has been relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI, officials said.
What we know:
Sean Ratcliff was charged with DWI first offender with a blood alcohol content over 0.15.
According to Houston METRO, a Houston METRO bus operator reported being rear-ended while servicing a stop on Crosstimbers at I-45 on July 8 just after 2:45 p.m.
A second vehicle involved sustained moderate damage with all airbags deployed.
As a result of the crash, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An additional seven passengers reported non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, Sean Ratcliff, was arrested while a possible DWI was under investigation.
Ratcliff has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.
What we don't know:
Houston police did not provide any information on how long Ratcliff has been with the department, other than to state he is a Houston Police Department officer.
Dig deeper:
Court records indicated that Ratliff was charged with DWI back on May 1, 2023, but that charge was dismissed after completing a pre-trial diversion program.
The Source: Information from Houston METRO as well as court records.