Houston Police Department offers tips for child internet safety

In recognition of Child Internet Safety Day, the Houston Police Department (HPD) is taking proactive steps to educate parents about keeping their children safe online.

Investigators from HPD's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force are sharing valuable safety tips aimed at safeguarding children in the digital realm.

With the proliferation of digital devices and online platforms, children are more exposed to potential risks than ever before. The HPD recognizes the importance of equipping parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the digital landscape safely.