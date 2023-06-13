A suspect was taken into custody at a school after a police chase ended in northwest Houston, officials say.

The chase came to an end in the 5600 block of W. Little York Road. According to Houston police, the suspect then ran to the nearby Harmony School but was taken into custody there.

The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday as police were in pursuit of a robbery suspect.

The Houston Police Department investigates a police chase on W Little York Road.

At some point during the chase, officials say a citizen vehicle hit a K-9 unit. No injuries were reported.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed their vehicle and ran to the school, police say. Police took the suspect into custody.

A Harmony School official says the school was placed on lockdown.