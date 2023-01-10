Three people were taken into custody after a police chase with a stolen pickup truck in Houston, police say.

The pursuit began around 1 a.m. in the 9800 block of Country Creek in west Houston.

Police say officers ran the license plate on a white Chevy Silverado at a gas station, and it came back as stolen.

As the truck pulled away, police say officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but it turned into a pursuit.

The pursuit reportedly lasted about 20 minutes. Police say early in the pursuit, two people got out of the truck and were taken into custody, but the driver continued.

Dash cam video shows the pickup truck traveling the wrong direction on a freeway at one point.

Police say the chase eventually ended when the pickup truck hit a parked vehicle on Briarhurst south of Westheimer. The driver was taken into custody. Officials say he is facing charges.

No injuries were reported.