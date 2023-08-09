A passenger died and a driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash during a Houston police chase, officials say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident began shortly after midnight Wednesday morning when a citizen called police to report an impaired driver.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say the officers located the vehicle about six minutes later near Beltway 8 and Briar Forest and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver accelerated, and a pursuit began, police say. It reportedly led all the way to Beltway 8 and Little York before the driver made a U-turn and went southbound on the Beltway.

Police say a Texas DPS helicopter joined the pursuit, and officers pulled back to leave a safe distance.

SUGGESTED: Houston 3-month-old dead after being left unattended in car

According to HPD, the driver exited at Bellaire and lost control of the vehicle. It rolled over multiple times, and the passenger was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The crash occurred near Bellaire Blvd. and Beltway 8.

The passenger died at the scene. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

SUGGESTED: Houston woman who was detained in Dubai returning to US

Police were conducting an investigation at the crash scene, as well as at the hospital to determine if the driver was impaired.

Police they found beer cans in the car.

The driver who led officers on a chase is expected to face charges, authorities say.