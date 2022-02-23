Raw video: Houston police release shocking bodycam, dashcam video from shooting that injured 3 officers

WARNING THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRAPHIC, BUT FOX 26 HAS CENSORED STRONG LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

Houston Police released shocking bodycam and dashcam video on Wednesday from the Jan. 27 shootout and standoff with a man who left three officers injured.

The raw video shows the tense moments near downtown Houston, where the gunman, now identified as Roland Caballero, opened fire on officers as soon as they arrived at the scene where he crashed his vehicle following a chase.

Caballero, 31, fired dozens of shots at the arriving officers from an illegally-altered gun. The dashcam footage ends after a terrifying spray of bullets hits the patrol car and takes out the camera.

The responding officers are seen exchanging gunfire with the suspect for minutes, before Caballero takes off running down the street to carjack a woman in a white vehicle.

There's more gunfire exchanged between Caballero and officers before he drives off in the woman's vehicle.

Roland Caballero, 31, the suspected gunman who injured three Houston police officers in a shootout, has a long criminal rap sheet. Here are his previous mugshots.

Police say officers later went to Caballero’s residence, where they saw the woman's stolen vehicle parked outside.

The video shows Caballero firing shots at approaching SWAT officers, who then returned fire.

In another nighttime bodycam video, Caballero is seen surrendering.

He had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck area and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Screenshot from bodycam video of Houston police officers exchanging gun fire with suspect on Jan. 27 near downtown.

The video released on Wednesday includes body-worn camera footage from Officers Hayden, Gadson, and Alvarez as well as four others who engaged the suspect, either during the initial shooting or during the standoff. The police department also released dashcam footage from the initial shooting and bodycam footage when the suspect surrendered.

Note that the videos can be graphic and contain strong language. All videos released by Houston Police Department can be viewed by clicking here.

During the initial shootout, three officers were hit:

Officer Daniel Hayden, 32, was shot in the right forearm near his joint. Officer Nathan Gadson, 35, was shot in the heel as he was exiting his patrol car. Officer Anthony Alvarez, 28, was shot in the inner thigh causing his femur to break. The bullet stayed lodged in his glutes.

Fortunately, all three officers have since been released from the hospital.

