Three suspects have been charged with the aggravated kidnapping of a man who was chased from a club on Washington Avenue and then shot, Houston police say.

Richard Padilla, 25, Didier Joel Ruiz, 22, and Juan Oliva Gomez, 22, are facing multiple charges.

Richard Padilla, Didier Joel Ruiz, Juan Oliva Gomez (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the 20-year-old victim had by chased by three suspects from a nightclub until his vehicle became disabled in the 5300 block of Huckleberry.

At that point, police say the victim was shot and forced from the location.

HPD SWAT officers later responded to the 11000 block of Bentley Street. Police say the victim was found there with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was transported to an area hospital.

Police say SWAT officers also detained Padilla, Gomez and Ruiz. After further investigation, they were charged.

Padilla is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Ruiz is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gomez is charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.