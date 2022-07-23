Houston PD patrol car crashes into ditch during chase with stolen truck

article

A police patrol vehicle crashed into a ditch overnight Saturday in the Heights area during a chase with a stolen vehicle.

Officials with the Houston Police Department were reportedly chasing the stolen truck through an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Irvington around 1 a.m.

That's when authorities said the driver ran through the security and a side gate.

The truck then ran through the side gate, going into a ditch. Responding officers also following the truck, drove into the ditch as well.

One of the officers was rushed to a hospital after suffering a possible concussion as well as some minor scrapes.

Meanwhile, three out of the four suspects inside the stolen van were taken into custody. A search remains underway to find the fourth, who was only identified as a woman.

No other information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.