Houston police officer shot in Kingwood; suspect detained

The Houston Police Department says an officer was wounded in a shooting in Kingwood.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of North Pines Drive on Monday.

According to HPD, the officer was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time.

The police department also said that a suspect was detained. Authorities did not provide any details on the suspect's identity.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. The police department will hold a media briefing on the shooting this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

