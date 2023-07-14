Authorities are looking into what caused a crash Thursday night in southwest Houston, where a police officer had to be hospitalized.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 10500 block of W Sam Houston Parkway S. That's where investigators said an officer with Houston PD was heading westbound on the Southwest Fwy feeder road and rear-ended another vehicle.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Inside the other vehicle, were three people but only the driver and the officer were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other two occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

We're told the police officer was not responding to a call and as of this writing, have not disclosed a cause for the crash, but an investigation remains underway.