A Houston urban park ranger is accused of threatening a man with jail if he didn’t give him money at a park, according to allegations read in court.

Joey Lamar Ellis, 33, is charged with official oppression. His bond was set at $30,000 during a probable cause court hearing on Wednesday morning.

According to the allegations read in court, Ellis – wearing a park ranger windbreaker and using a parks department vehicle – approached a man at the park and demanded $300. He allegedly threatened the man that he would go to jail if he didn’t do what he said.

The man gave him $20 and electronically sent him $200, according to the allegations read in court.

According to court documents, Ellis is not currently employed.