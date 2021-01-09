Houston opens first free 'mega site' for COVID-19 vaccines

The City of Houston opened its first free COVID-19 vaccine "mega-site" on Saturday to thousands of recipients.

"This will triple, what we’ve done on any single day," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

According to Turner, they hadn’t expected to open the mega-site so soon, but Houston’s Health Department received a new shipment of Coronavirus shots late Friday. As a result, they were able to offer 3,600 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

"We don’t want these vaccines waiting on a shelf," said Turner. "We want to get them out."

While the City of Houston continues to slowly receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, they hope to receive even more. On Saturday, city and state leaders both expressed slight frustration.

"There’s a huge demand," said Turner. "I’m not satisfied. The Health Department is not satisfied with how much is available. We’re hoping things will ramp up very quickly."

"We should nationalize this process," said Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "[The]military can help. National Guard can help. We can get the American people vaccinated."

Advertisement

While thousands received the COVID-19 shot at Minute Maid, hundreds also lined up at a Houston educational support center.

Kroger combined forces with Houston Independent School District Saturday to give eligible school workers the Coronavirus shot.

"Being around the students every day, I want to make sure I’m healthy and safe," said Amber Akhtar a HISD employee. "So, I can be the best person for them."

"We’re advocating for every staff member," said Interim HISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. "I’ve made it clear we have 27,000 employees. I want every employee that wants the vaccine to have it."

Mayor Turner tells FOX 26 that the City of Houston hopes to open 2 additional COVID-19 vaccine super-sites soon.

"We need to be doing about 10,000 vaccines a day in the City of Houston," said Turner. "That’s the goal."