Houston officials reminding residents about celebratory gunfire ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Officials are sending out a warning ahead of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Houston Crime Stoppers said firing guns into the air to celebrate can have severe consequences, and it's crucial to raise awareness about the dangers associated with doing so.

Know the facts about celebratory gunfire:

1. Gravity's threat: What goes up must come down. Bullets fired into the air can reach considerable heights before gravity pulls them back down. Falling bullets can cause serious injuries or fatalities when they strike innocent people. In fact, in 2022 the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received 678 celebratory gunfire calls, which is a 14% increase from 2021 and a 47% increase since 2019.

2. Legal consequences: Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Harris County due to the inherent risks it poses. Engaging in this activity can lead to legal charges, including reckless endangerment or unlawful discharge of a firearm.

3. Safe alternatives: Instead of resorting to celebratory gunfire, consider alternative ways to celebrate, such as attending community fireworks displays, organizing family-friendly events, or participating in parades and other festivities.

You can report celebratory gunfire by either calling your local police department. If you hear celebratory gunfire in your neighborhood and know who is doing it, you can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (713) 222-TIPS.

Be safe out there Houston as you celebrate.