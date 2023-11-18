Houston officer-involved shooting: Man surrenders after SWAT standoff on Riptide Drive

Police are on the scene in southwest Houston after shots were fired at officers from inside a home.

Houston officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 7700 block of Riptide Drive around 8:34 p.m. involving a 39-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and two children ages 8 and 9.

HPD Executive Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite when officers arrived and approached the front door of the home, the man shot from inside, through the door, officials say.

Police tried to establish communication with the man, but he made statements he wasn't going to surrender and alluded it might escalate to a further gunfight, according to Satterwhite.

However, the woman and two children were allowed to leave unharmed, but the woman was suffering injuries from the assault prior to officers arriving.

HPD Lieutenant Izaguirre says SWAT was called to the scene and negotiations went on with the male for a couple of hours. Officers also set up a perimeter to try to get the man inside to come out.

No one was injured, police say.

The man eventually surrendered and was arrested, Satterwhite said.