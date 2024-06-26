Houston Police Department officials are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting close by NRG Stadium.

Family members called HPD to conduct a welfare check on a family member in the 5900 block of North Stadium Drive after they made concerning comments.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Houston Fire Department units were called after officers were unable to make entrance into the apartment. Once HFD was able to gain entrance into the apartment, shots were fired from somewhere inside the unit.

According to officials, officers backed out of the apartment as another shot was fired.

SWAT units were called to the scene a officers continued to try and make contact with the man inside.

After SWAT arrived, they used their technology to determine one person was dead inside the apartment.

Authorities entered the apartment and found the man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.