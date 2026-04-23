Termination hearing for Houston officer set for Friday, police union confirms

The Brief A termination hearing has been set for a Houston police officer accused of posting a racist rant on social media, according to the Houston Police Officers Union. Houston Police confirmed Officer Ashley Gonzalez is on leave as they investigate. Gonzalez has not been publicly confirmed as the woman in the video.



A termination hearing has been set for a Houston police officer accused of posting a racist rant on social media, according to the Houston Police Officers Union.

Termination hearing set for Ofc. Gonzalez

What they're saying:

The Houston Police Officers' Union confirmed with FOX 26 reporter Greg Groogran that a termination hearing has been scheduled for Friday for Officer Ashley Gonzalez.

Other details about the hearing are not available at this time.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HPD officer relieved of duty after video allegedly shows racist language; department investigating

The backstory:

Houston Police say Officer Ashley Gonzalez is on leave while the department investigates a video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer who alleges the woman in it is Gonzalez.

FOX 26 is not showing the full video. However, in it, the woman repeatedly uses a racial slur to describe Black people.

She also describes an arrest and says she used that same word toward the person she was taking into custody. Later in the video, the woman says she felt at peace after being able to say it.

HPD has not publicly confirmed whether Gonzalez is the woman in the video.

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