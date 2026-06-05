Brazos County official arrested after Texas Rangers investigation

The Brief Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia has been arrested, officials said. According to officials, the arrest follows an investigation by the Texas Rangers. Jail records show Gracia has been charged with a drug possession violation.



A Brazos County official has been arrested in connection with a state investigation.

What we know:

According to a statement from officials, Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

A request sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional information about the investigation has not been returned.

According to Brazos County Jail records, Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Brazos County District Clerk Gabriel Garcia is seen in this mugshot dated June 5, 2026. (Brazos County Jail / FOX Local)

Dig deeper:

While officials have not said what drug Garcia is accused of possessing, the penalty group of 1/1-B was listed on the charge. This group includes highly addictive drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine or fentanyl.

What they're saying:

Brazos County officials said they cannot release any additional details about the case.

"Operations at the District Clerk’s Office will not be disrupted," county officials said in the statement.

What's next:

Garcia was granted a $20,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.