2 injured in Houston drive-by shooting outside convenience store

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The Brief Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured two men Friday night. The shooting happened outside a convenience store on Northborough Drive around 10:20 p.m. Authorities said people in a white sedan shot into a group of men outside the store, striking two of them.



Houston police said two men were taken to the hospital after being shot outside a convenience store Friday night.

What we know:

Police said a group of men were outside a convenience store in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive around 10:20 p.m. Friday when a white four-door sedan came down Rushcreek Drive and the people inside the vehicle shot into the group.

The gunfire hit one man in the ankle and the other in the leg. Both men were taken to an area hospital.

Police said they were reviewing surveillance footage from the store. The shooting is believed to be targeted.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.