Houston native returns home after life-altering experience in Israel

Zachary Shnol, a Houston native, is back home after enduring a harrowing experience during a Birthright trip to Israel.

Zachary Shnol reflects on return home

What they're saying:

Zachary Shnol expressed his relief and excitement upon returning to the United States after facing unexpected challenges abroad.

"I'm tired but grateful to be back," Shnol said. "I saw the coastline and thought, 'No way.' It wasn't like Florida water, but I'm super happy to be back."

Shnol was in Israel on a Birthright trip, a program for young adults of Jewish heritage.

On the seventh day of his trip, airstrikes began, transforming what was meant to be a fun and experiential journey into a life-altering event.

"It was very surreal; those people live like that every day," Shnol said. "After a while, we did get used to it. It sucks living like that."

Despite the challenges, Shnol has gained a new perspective. "I'm more resilient now, more hopeful, more optimistic," he shared.

The journey back home was arduous. "Five days, boat rides, cruises, planes here and there. Right before we got on our cruise to go to Cyprus, they were bombing us. We had to take cover because they were bombing us," Shnol recounted.

Family's relief

Raya Shnol, Zachary's mother, expressed her relief at having her son back home. "I'm just so happy that he's home, and he's back in my arms. That's all I have to say."

