Houston native one of 1,5000 Americans to flee Israel during conflict with Iran

The Brief 19-year-old Zachary was on a Birthright Israel trip when airstrikes began between Israel and Iran. Zachary was one of about 1,500 from the U.S. who went from bomb shelters to an hours-long ship away from the area. Zachary is in Florida waiting for a flight back to Houston.



19-year-old Zachary Shnol was on a Birthright Israel trip, a 10-day heritage trip to Israel offered to young adults of Jewish heritage, typically between the ages of 18 and 26. Participants experience tours to historical and religious sites.

His journey was cut short as Israel and Iran began exchanging missile strikes.

‘Is this our last moment here?’

What they're saying:

"After, you know, being in a bomb shelter, hearing the bombs, the sirens, the building is shaking and everything, like, there were moments that we questioned like, ‘Is this our last moment here?’" stated Shnol. "There were times where I was like, ‘Am I going to send my family my last text to them ever?’"

The group of 1,500 people from the United States went from bomb shelters to the Mano Maritime cruise ship Crown Iris in Ashdod, Israel, then taken on a 13-hour-long voyage to Lanarca, Cyprus.

Most passengers were from a program called Birthright Israel, which provides educational trips to the Holy Land for young Americans of Jewish descent or creed.

"So actually on the way to the port, as we were about to head on to the dock, they sounded the alarms, which still, in my head, is playing," said Shnol. "They said, ‘Everyone get onto the ground, cover your heads, cross your legs.’ Honestly, that moment was really pivotal for me for the entire trip because we were used to being indoors, concrete shelters, benches, somewhat nice, and going to this surreal moment really did scare me and I think a lot of others as well."

Once in Cyprus, Shnol flew to Portugal and eventually made it to Tampa, Florida.

What's next:

He said he is thankful to be back has a new perspective on life.

"I think every day that we get is a blessing," he said. "Now that I have been through all of this, it's amazing that I woke up this morning."

Dozens of people have been killed in Israel as of Thursday from Iranian missiles.