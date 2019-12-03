Houston NAACP teams up with Airbnb to help more people of color earn money

article

Could you use some extra cash? Maybe renting out a room in your house is the answer. A new partnership could potentially earn Houstonians more money.

The Houston NAACP has teamed up with Airbnb in an effort to get more people of color earning money through the home share program.

"We have the marble finishes and the marble bedspread,” explains Jasmine Young as she shows us around.

Before Young began renting out a portion of her near downtown townhome to everyone from vacationers to locals, she thought about becoming an Airbnb host for months. Then she signed up.

"They give you tips and tricks in the app, like 'Think about doing instant check in'. So it’s been great or they’re like, 'Consider taking professional photos.' It was really easy for me to get started,” she explains.

The home share company is partnering with the Houston NAACP to introduce the opportunity of making money with Airbnb to more people of color.

"We make salaries but wealth is what we pass on to our kids. We are trying to create wealth so our kids don’t have to struggle as much as we’ve had to struggle,” says Houston NAACP President Dr. James Douglas.

Young’s room rents for up to $55 a night.

"I'm using it as just a savings account and then the money I’m putting in the savings account I’ll use that to move into stocks," Young said.

The partnership means the NAACP and Airbnb will spend more time in the community to help explain the process and answer any questions you may have such as how safe is becoming an Airbnb host and exactly what does it take?

"What you need is extra room. We do verify both our host and guest. So there is a background check and verification process. There’s a range of accommodations you can offer,” explains Tyi McCray with Airbnb.

If you want more information, there are two workshops being held at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum on Caroline Street. One is this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. There is also a workshop tomorrow night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.