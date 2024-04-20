Police say a mother shot her adult son on Houston’s south side early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 9500 block of Fairland.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Fairland.

Police say the mother claimed she shot her son because he attacked her during an argument about him wrecking her car.

He had a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is still in the early stages, but the mother is cooperating.