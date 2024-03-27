Last week, authorities put out a photo of an eight and a half month-old baby looking to identify him after he was abandoned.

Now, 23-year-old Loretta Faye Norwood is charged with felony abandoning a child.

Court documents say she left the baby outside a southwest Houston porch around 12:12 a.m. March 21.

The documents say 38 minutes later, at 12:50, she sent a text message to the son of the woman who lives in the home saying, "Your son outside. Tell your mom to get him. Don't leave your son outside. He is there after the DNA, you can get his papers. Better get your son from outside because he there."

The documents say the man didn't see that text until 8 a.m. and he did not know if the baby was his son.

Around 6 a.m., the homeowner took something outside and saw the baby in a car seat. They say she brought the baby in and called the police, records say.

The documents say the baby was checked out at a hospital, is in good health, and is now in the custody of a foster family.

Records indicate that Norwood is currently out on bond for a robbery case out of Fort Bend County. Court records say Katy police arrested her and another man, Jaylon Ward, robbed two victims of an iPhone at Katy Mills Mall on March 5. Records indicate Norwood was out on bond when she is accused of abandoning the child.

In certain circumstances, it is perfectly legal to abandon a child in a designated safe space.

If you're thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, please read the information below:

· Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

· You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.

· You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.

· You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

· If you leave your baby at a fire or EMS station, your baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any medical attention they need. Remember, If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.

"I think the first reaction is why would a mom do that? But we have to remember there are circumstances where people have no idea what to do, where to turn, no safety net," said Dr. Bob Sanborn, President CEO of Children at Risk.

He says for those who want to surrender a baby older than 60 days, you can always seek out putting the child up for adoption.

"There are all sorts of answers and options for moms. The state is overburdened in a lot of things they do, but they'll take care of a newborn baby," he said.

Here are links to resources for choosing adoption.

