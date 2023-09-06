Houston police are searching for a man charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death inside a motel room.

Police say Joshua Zimmerman, 30, is charged with murder and is not in custody. Authorities say he is also known by the alias Vincent Guerino Juliano.

Joshua Zimmerman (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police responded to a report of a deceased woman inside of a motel room in the 6800 block of Hornwood Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

They found a 23-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation revealed that the motel room had been rented to Zimmerman and the victim.

Witnesses also reported hearing screaming coming from the room before hearing a gunshot, police say.

Zimmerman was then seen leaving a short time later, police say.

Zimmerman was charged on Tuesday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.