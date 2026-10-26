Houston mosque honors law enforcement, calls for stronger community ties

The Brief Masjid At-Tawhid hosted its first Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, recognizing local law enforcement leaders. Imam Qasim Ibn Ali Khan said deputies’ extra attention to the mosque’s safety inspired the event. The Imam said more than 200 people joined virtually, and participants represented seven counties.



A northeast Houston mosque brought law enforcement, elected officials and community members together Sunday to show appreciation and encourage stronger relationships between officers and the people they serve.

Houston law enforcement honored

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Masjid At-Tawhid hosted its first Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at its community service center on Hirsch Road. Honorees included Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Imam Qasim Ibn Ali Khan said the idea grew out of his appreciation for Harris County sheriff’s deputies who provided additional patrols around the mosque.

Following events nationally and internationally, Khan said he learned Gonzalez had directed deputies to keep a special eye on the mosque. He said deputies watched the gate and checked on the congregation’s safety.

That attention left an impression on Khan and inspired him to recognize their efforts. He also described an ongoing positive working relationship with the Houston Police Department.

Why you should care:

Khan said he does not believe an entire institution or agency should be stigmatized by the actions of a few people. He hopes gatherings like Sunday’s can help bridge gaps between law enforcement and communities.

Left to right: Imam Qasim Ibn Ali Khan, HPD Assistant Chief Yasir Bashir, and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia at the first-ever Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event at Masjid At-Tawhid Houston.

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According to Khan, more than 200 people participated virtually, and the event reached people from seven counties.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Harold Dutton, who represents District 142, delivered the keynote address. Dutton said he had visited the mosque many times and appreciated Khan and the mosque’s work in the community. He also spoke about what he described as too much division.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said he was honored to attend. Drawing on his experience as a Houston police officer and Harris County sheriff, Garcia discussed the importance of service and building relationships with residents.

Khan said he addressed Houston City Council several weeks before the event, inviting members to attend and encouraging similar gatherings across Harris and Fort Bend counties.

He hopes other faith leaders will organize events that bring residents and law enforcement together, and organizers want to make the appreciation day an annual tradition.