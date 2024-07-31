Chacen Cloud's number one pick for college is Houston Christian University.

When we met his mother in June, she was like many other parents, worried they wouldn't make the financial aid deadline.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston student's college aid in limbo due to FAFSA glitch

"It was so stressful. It was so anxiety inducing," said Umoh Cloud. "What do I do?"

Umoh began her FAFSA journey last January. Everyone going to college needs to go online and fill out the free application for federal student aid.

Umoh's son, Chacen, who graduated National Honor Society, had his sights set on attending Houston Christian University.

"We got him admitted and everything was moving forward," said Dr James Steen, HCU's Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing. "He filed for FAFSA and that's when he got derailed."

While working on loan forgiveness, the Department of Education decided to also revamp FAFSA.

"They wanted to simplify it, so families could complete it faster," said Marisela Maldonado, HCU Director of Financial Aid. "Which it does, it takes 20 minutes for families to complete the process."

But there were glitches.

Every time Umoh tried to add HCU to Chacen's application online, it would take her in a big, unnerving circle.

"This whole FAFSA process is completely different," Steen said.

Calling the Department of Education can be difficult to say the least.

"We've heard from multiple students where that has been the biggest issue, and even for us," said Maldonado.

Umoh turned to the university's financial aid office for help.

"To her credit, she was way more patient than I would have been," said Steen.

"I did assure her you're going to be ready before school starts, and we were glad we were able to make it happen," Maldonado said.

"It was processed. I'm so excited," Umoh said. "HCU has been beyond helpful. I appreciate them so much. Thank you."

If you're having FAFSA issues, go to your college's financial aid office in person.