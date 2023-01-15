Houston MLK parades: Expected road closures in Downtown, Midtown

Houston will have two parades to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday and with all the excitement don't forget the road closures

For decades the city has had two MLK Day parades to commemorate Dr. King and this year it's no different. The City of Houston is partnering with the Black Heritage Society for an MLK parade Downtown at 10 a.m. starting at Smith and Lamar Streets and the MLK Grande Parade also start at 10:00 a.m. but will snake through the streets of Midtown, starting at Elgin and San Jacinto.

According to the City of Houston, attendees of the parade or those simply trying to get to another destination can expect these road closures:

45th Original MLK Parade

Image 1 of 2 ▼ MLK Original Parade Route with City of Houston (Photo Courtesy of Houston Police Department via Twitter)

5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. East and west curb lanes of Smith between Walker & Lamar Streets

6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. McKinney Street between Bagby and Louisiana Streets (Smith St. to remain open)

6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walker Street between Bagby and Louisiana Streets (Smith St. to remain open)

7:00 a.m. – Two south curb lanes of Lamar between Bagby and Smith Street

Streets Staging Closures

8:00 a.m. Lamar/ Allen Parkway(outbound) between Smith & Taft Streets

8:00 a.m Allen Parkway (inbound) between Taft and Bagby Streets

8:00 a.m. Bagby between McKinney and Dallas (full closure)

8:30 a.m. Bagby @ Walker (South bound direction)

8:30 a.m. Brazos between Dallas & Lamar Streets (East curb lane to remain open)

9:00 a.m. W. Dallas @ Clay (North bound direction)

9:00 a.m. Smith between Rusk & Dallas Streets

Parade Route Closures at 9:00 a.m. Begins on Smith at Lamar Street heading north, east on Walker Street, south on Milam Street, west on Clay Street, north on Louisiana Street, west on Dallas Street, and concludes on Dallas at Smith Street. Parade disbands on inbound Allen Parkway

MLK Grande Parade - Midtown