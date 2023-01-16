Houston MLK parades 2023: Watch livestream, time, route
HOUSTON - Two parades were held in Houston on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Both parades began at 10 a.m., filling the streets of Downtown and Midtown with floats, dancers, bands and more.
45th Annual Original MLK Parade
The 45th Annual Original MLK Parade began at the intersection of Smith and Lamar in Downtown Houston.
Mayor Turner served as grand marshal, as well as co-grand marshals Dr. Camille Cash and Rev. Dr. Derek King with a memorial tribute to John W. Bland.
Photo: City of Houston
ROUTE
Starts at intersection of Smith and Lamar
Northeast on Smith
Right onto Walker
Right onto Milam
Right onto Clay
Right onto Louisiana
Left onto Dallas
Ends at Dallas and Bagby
MLK Grande Parade
The MLK Grande Parade began at the intersection of Elgin and San Jacinto in Houston’s Midtown.
This year’s theme was "Drum Majors for The Dream." The parade brought together dignitaries, dance and cheer teams, marching bands, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and other organizations.
ROUTE
Starts at intersection of Elgin and San Jacinto
Northeast on San Jacinto
Left onto Webster
Left onto Fannin
Ends at Fannin and Taum
Black Heritage Society’s MLK Festival
After the 45th Annual Original MLK Parade, an MLK Festival hosted by the Black Heritage Society begins in Hermann Park Square at City Hall.
The event is open to the public. It ends at 5 p.m.
Children can enjoy a Day of Service learning about Martin Luther King Jr. There will also be a Parade of Giving, and children and youth are encouraged to bring gas gift cards for The World Youth Foundation.
There will also be live music, youth activities, vendors, food trucks and more.