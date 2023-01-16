Two parades were held in Houston on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Both parades began at 10 a.m., filling the streets of Downtown and Midtown with floats, dancers, bands and more.

45th Annual Original MLK Parade

The 45th Annual Original MLK Parade began at the intersection of Smith and Lamar in Downtown Houston.

Mayor Turner served as grand marshal, as well as co-grand marshals Dr. Camille Cash and Rev. Dr. Derek King with a memorial tribute to John W. Bland.

Photo: City of Houston

ROUTE

Starts at intersection of Smith and Lamar

Northeast on Smith

Right onto Walker

Right onto Milam

Right onto Clay

Right onto Louisiana

Left onto Dallas

Ends at Dallas and Bagby

MLK Grande Parade

The MLK Grande Parade began at the intersection of Elgin and San Jacinto in Houston’s Midtown.

This year’s theme was "Drum Majors for The Dream." The parade brought together dignitaries, dance and cheer teams, marching bands, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and other organizations.

ROUTE

Starts at intersection of Elgin and San Jacinto

Northeast on San Jacinto

Left onto Webster

Left onto Fannin

Ends at Fannin and Taum

Black Heritage Society’s MLK Festival

After the 45th Annual Original MLK Parade, an MLK Festival hosted by the Black Heritage Society begins in Hermann Park Square at City Hall.

The event is open to the public. It ends at 5 p.m.

Children can enjoy a Day of Service learning about Martin Luther King Jr. There will also be a Parade of Giving, and children and youth are encouraged to bring gas gift cards for The World Youth Foundation.

There will also be live music, youth activities, vendors, food trucks and more.