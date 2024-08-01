The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly woman who was last seen on Wednesday in south Houston.

Officials are looking for 66-year-old Dianne Williams, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Dianne Williams

Officials said he was last seen Wednesday in the 11000 Block of Chanteloup Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Williams is described as 5'10 tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a pink stripe shirt, gray Sketcher brand tennis shoes, and a blue sports-style bag with a drawstring. A green shirt may be tied to a drawing bag.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840