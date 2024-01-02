Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 87-year-old Luvenia Henry

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing endangered person.

Authorities are searching for 87-year-old Luvenia Henry, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Luvenia Henry

Levenia is described as a Black female, 5'5" tall, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Officials said Levenia was last seen at the Food Mart at the 7800 block of Ley Road wearing a black plaid shirt, black pants, and tennis shoes.

Authorities stated that she may have walked off on foot or got onto a bus.

If you know where Levenia is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.