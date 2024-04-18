The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man last seen on Monday.

Authorities are searching for 79-year-old Richard Lane.

Lane was last seen in the 14800 block of Lee Road.

Lane is described as a Black male, 6'1" tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Lane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Desk at (832) 394-1840 and/or the Houston Police Department Patrol at (713) 884-3131.