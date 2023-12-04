Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 75-year-old Allen Fegan

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a person last seen on Thursday.

Authorities are searching for 75-year-old Allen Fegan.

Fegan is described as a Black male, 6'5" tall, 238 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Fegan was last seen around the 5900 block of Schroeder Road wearing gray sweats, olive green sweatshirt, blue shirt, and tan sandals.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

If you have seen Fegan, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.