Authorities need your help locating a missing teen who was last seen over two weeks ago.

Officials are searching for 15-year-old Emily Rose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was last seen on February 11 in Richmond.

If you have seen Emily, contact the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849.