Houston missing person: Authorities searching for 22-year-old Cristain Miguel

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Cristain "Giorgi" Yeffimo Miguel.

He was last seen at 10800 block of South Post Oak Road on Tuesday morning.

Cristain "Giorgi" Yeffimo Miguel

Authorities said he left the location on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Officials stated that Cristain has used METRO transit in the past, but is not familiar with the Houston area.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and black pants.

Cristain is described as being 5'7" tall, 140 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Officials said Cristain is diagnosed with schizoaffectie, bipolar disorder and mental dementia.

If you have seen Cristain, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at (832) 394-1840.