Houston Millennials, VFW plant American flags ahead of Memorial Day

Ahead of Memorial Day, a local group partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to lay flags at the Houston National Cemetery.

Houston Millennials' Community Service says this is a project that is close to their heart.

This is the group's third year to do so in honor of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

The committee says it aims to serve and volunteer for grand causes across the city of Houston and beyond.

"We're here to fill in the gaps where needed, so this is one of our events that we do annually," Antonio Acosta with the Houston Millenials' Community Service Committee said. "That's all we were really trying to do; see where we can help out the veterans and go from there."

Each volunteer placed flags at the gravesites and spoke the name of the fallen as they thanked them for their service.