article

The Brief Morris Nickerson, 47, has been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting a man in his car in the parking lot of a METRO transit center on July 27. Authorities identified the victim as 53-year-old Andrea Jacobs.



A suspect has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing a man in his car at a METRO transit center on Houston’s south side.

Houston police say Morris Nickerson, 47, has been charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Andrea Jacobs.

Deadly shooting at Houston METRO transit center

The backstory:

Houston police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Old Spanish Trail around 6:35 p.m. July 27.

When they arrived, they found Jacobs dead in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of a METRO transit center.

Police say the man argued with someone before the shooting.

After further investigation, police identified Nickerson as the suspect. He was arrested on unrelated charges on July 31, and was charged in this shooting on Aug. 1.