Houston METRO police officer arrested in child sex crime sting

The Brief Gabriel Thomas Slusher, a METRO police officer, was arrested for attempting to solicit nude photos of an 8-year-old, following an online investigation by Montgomery County Precinct 1. Slusher was apprehended at METRO Police headquarters with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and is being held on a $100,000 bond, suspended without pay pending further investigation. METRO PD condemned Slusher's actions as deeply disturbing and contrary to their values, while law enforcement agencies emphasized the importance of collaboration in protecting children.



Members of a task force that tracks child predators online in Montgomery County arrested a METRO police officer on Thursday. Gabriel Thomas Slusher, 27, is charged with attempt to commit sexual performance by a child under 14.

Houston METRO officer arrested, accused of attempting to solicit nude photos from 8-year-old

What we know:

An undercover investigator with the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office was conducting an online investigation on Tuesday, June 10, when he made contact with a man investigators later identified as Slusher. Precinct 1 said the man requested nude photos of an 8-year-old female.

As part of the investigation, authorities created an undercover persona of a 28-year-old female with an 8-year-old daughter residing in Magnolia, Texas. During the investigation, the undercover officer communicated through an undercover Kik profile with Slusher.

On June 10, while reviewing personal ads on Doublelist.com, investigators saw an ad titled "Married cop", and the ad read, "28m 280lbs with full facial hair looking for discrete regular fwb or affair I'm open to anything message me here or ad me on kik …"

The investigator started to have conversations with Slusher on Kik where both talked about their "interests". That's when Slusher told admitted to being into young girls and had "no limits" and was into "taboo relationships".

Slusher asked the undercover investigator how old "her" daughter was and when Slasher found out she was 8-years-old he replied, "Nice good age".

Slusher exchanged images with the undercover investigator of himself and nudes. During the investigation, Slusher told the undercover to send him nude pictures to confirm he wasn't talking "with a cop".

Throughout the investigation, two other undercover officers also engaged in conversations with Slusher on Kik, and received photos of him. The investigators were able to compare photos and in one photo, Slusher sent he was in a police uniform. The undercover officer told Slusher that they were into "cops in uniform" and, upon receiving more Slusher pictures in uniform, they saw his name patch and that he worked with the Houston Metro Police Department.

After authorities conducted a search in a law enforcement database for the name of Gabriel Thomas Slusher, they obtained his address, date of birth, and past addresses; investigators were also able to obtain Slusher's Texas driver's license photo.

Gabriel Slusher

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case or the online exploitation of children is urged to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office ICAC Division at (936) 539-7800 or Crime Stoppers.