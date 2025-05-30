Houston METRO bus shooting: Suspect arrested, victim identified

The Brief Houston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on a Houston METRO bus late last week. 22-year-old Carltonio Jackson is charged with murder. According to officials, Jackson got into an argument on the bus with the victim and that's when Jackson shot him. Police say Jackson got off the bus and left the scene on foot.



Houston police have announced they've made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting on a METRO bus on May 23.

Officials said 22-year-old Carltonio Jackson is now charged with murder.

Carltonio Jackson

Deadly Houston METRO shooting: Suspect arrested, charged

What we know:

On Thursday, police announced that 22-year-old Carltonio Jackson has been charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Phillip Ogiemwonyi.

The shooting happened last Friday, May 23, on a METRO bus that stopped on West Bellfort Avenue and Kirby Drive.

Police say Ogiemwonyi was found lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to officials, Ogiemwonyi and Jackson got into an argument on the bus when Jackson shot the victim. Police say Jackson got off the bus and left the scene on foot.

Surveillance photos were released the following day.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the two men knew each other before the shooting happened.

RELATED: Victim dies after being shot on METRO bus; suspect on the run, police say