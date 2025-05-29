Deadly Houston METRO bus shooting: Wanted suspect, victim identified

The Brief The shooting happened last Friday on a bus in southwest Houston. Police say that they have charged Carltonio Jackson with murder. Anyone with information can call police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police have identified a man who is wanted and charged for a shooting that killed another man on a METRO bus.

Houston METRO bus shooting: Suspect identified

What we know:

On Thursday, police announced that 22-year-old Carltonio Jackson has been charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Phillip Ogiemwonyi.

The shooting happened last Friday, May 23, on a METRO bus that stopped on West Bellfort Avenue and Kirby Drive.

Police say Ogiemwonyi was found lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to officials, Ogiemwonyi and Jackson got into an argument on the bus when Jackson shot the victim. Police say Jackson got off the bus and left the scene on foot.

Surveillance photos were released the following day.

Police say Jackson was identified as the suspect on Wednesday and remains at-large.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the two men knew each other before the shooting happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting or Carltonio Jackson's whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

