Southwest Houston: Victim dies after being shot on METRO bus; suspect on the run, police say

The Brief Police were called to a METRO bus on West Bellfort Avenue and Kirby Drive. The victim and suspect were allegedly arguing when the shooting happened. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A victim has died, and a suspect is on the run following a shooting on a Houston METRO bus, according to METRO police.

Shooting on Houston METRO bus

What we know:

Houston Police received a shooting call at about 2:30 p.m. Officers arrived at a METRO bus on West Bellfort Avenue and Kirby Drive and found the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital. However, Houston police said the victim has died.

According to METRO Police Chief Ben Tien, the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and the suspect. After the shooting, the suspect reportedly got off of the bus, went east on Bellfort, then turned right onto Centerpoint Drive.

Police described the suspect as a Black male who is about six feet tall and may be between his mid-20's and early 30's. He was last seen with dreadlocks and was wearing a black t-shirt with blue and white striped shorts.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Police say he may also have been in his mid-20's to early 30's.

It's not believed that the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting, but that information is not confirmed at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this shooting can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)